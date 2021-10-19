ChargePoint lands higher rating than Blink Charging at Stifel

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stifel starts off coverage on ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy rating.
  • Analyst Stephen Gengaro expects positive free cash flow from CHPT as early as 2024 after factoring in the company's strong network coupled with its capital-light business model.
  • Gengaro also sees ChargePoint (CHPT) as benefiting generally from the rise in EV infrastructure spending.
  • Meanwhile, Stifel is more cautious on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) with a Hold rating, although it is also seen as infrastructure spending beneficiary.
  • ChargePoint Holdings is up 1.91% in premarket action and Blink Charging (BLNK) is 1.44% higher.
  • Compare growth rates, valuation and ratings on CHPT and BLNK.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.