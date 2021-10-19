ChargePoint lands higher rating than Blink Charging at Stifel
Oct. 19, 2021 9:02 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stifel starts off coverage on ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Stephen Gengaro expects positive free cash flow from CHPT as early as 2024 after factoring in the company's strong network coupled with its capital-light business model.
- Gengaro also sees ChargePoint (CHPT) as benefiting generally from the rise in EV infrastructure spending.
- Meanwhile, Stifel is more cautious on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) with a Hold rating, although it is also seen as infrastructure spending beneficiary.
- ChargePoint Holdings is up 1.91% in premarket action and Blink Charging (BLNK) is 1.44% higher.
