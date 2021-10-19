Vonage buys Jumper.ai; terms undisclosed

  • The Jumper.ai platform creates omnichannel, messaging-first customer engagement and shopping journeys across social, messaging, and web.
  • The economic terms were not disclosed.
  • Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) gains significant technology and developer-focused talent, and expertise in conversational commerce with this acquisition.
  • The purchase also compliments the singular Vonage Communications Platform and APIs portfolio.
  • "The addition of Jumper.ai's conversational commerce and omnichannel capabilities fits perfectly into Vonage's strategy and is a natural extension of Vonage's offerings. It transforms customer interactions from notifications and simple communications to conversations across the spectrum of customer engagement points," said Vonage (VG) CEO Rory Read.
