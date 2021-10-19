Ulta Beauty drops on expectations of 3% to 5% comps sales growth at analyst day event
Oct. 19, 2021 9:13 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) releases its financial targets ahead of analyst day event today.
- The beauty retailer is targeting 3% to 5% annual same-store sales growth from 2022 to 2024
- Net sales is projected to grow at 5% to 7% CAGR with the target of opening net 50 new stores every year.
- Operating profit margin to be 13% - 14%.
- EPS target is tuned to see low double-digit growth from 2022 to 2024.
- Presentation Highlights: The company will launch $20M digital innovation fund in today's analyst presentation and is set to announce strategic investment and partnership with Adeptmind, a leading AI retail technology company.
- Partnership with Google for Ulta Beauty's virtual try-on tool for lipstick and other products has also landed among the key highlights of the presentation.
- It also aims multi-year cost savings target of $150M - $200M.
- Earlier, Morgan Stanley showed confident in Ulta Beauty to back pre-COVID targets at its analyst day event.
- Stock is down 4% in pre-market trading as called out in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch for the potential volatility play at the analyst event.