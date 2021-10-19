Beam's editing approach for glycogen storage disease shows benefit in preclinical study
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) said preclinical data showed the ability of its liver-targeted base editing approach to directly correct R83C, one of the primary disease-causing mutations of glycogen storage disease type Ia ((GSDIa)).
- "These findings showcase the exceptional work of our team of scientists, who created a novel, humanized GSDIa R83C mouse model. When treated with our base editor, we directly corrected the human gene by editing a single base in the gene, without creating double-stranded breaks in DNA, and restored normal glucose metabolism in these animals," said Giuseppe Ciaramella, president and chief scientific officer.
- GSDI is an autosomal recessive genetic disorder, characterized by accumulation of excessive glycogen and fat in the liver and kidneys which can lead to enlarged liver and kidneys and growth retardation. GSDIa is caused by mutations in the G6PC gene that disrupt a key enzyme, glucose-6- phosphatase (G6Pase).
- Beam’s approach to treating GSDIa is to deliver an adenine base editor (ABE) via lipid nanoparticle (LNP) to the liver to repair the G6PC-p.R83C mutation.
- The company's mouse model demonstrate that newborn huR83C mice treated with Beam’s LNP-delivered ABE exhibit normal growth to the end of the study at three weeks of age without any hypoglycemia-induced seizures.
- In contrast, homozygous animals are unable to survive soon after birth in the absence of glucose supplementation.
- In addition, the company observed editing efficiencies up to ~60% by next-generation sequencing of DNA isolated from the whole liver.
- The company plans to advance evaluation of this research program through additional preclinical studies.
- BEAM +2.97% premarket to $92.50