Target is still seen as a retail superstar by Goldman Sachs but loses 'conviction list' status
Oct. 19, 2021 9:13 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs scratches Target (NYSE:TGT) off its Americas Conviction List on a call tied to valuation following the 140% gain since March 3, 2020 when it first made the list.
- The firm still has a Buy rating on Target (TGT).
- Analyst Kate McShane: "We think TGT is well positioned to retain its customer and market share gains earned over the past 18 months as well as continue to gain share given demand has remained strong across all product categories, along with improving traffic trends while ecommerce traction remains strong."
- More from McShane: "Specifically, TGT has reported improving traffic trends for the past five quarters with an acceleration of the two-year stack in the last quarter to +17.3% (vs +15.6% in the prior quarter), as customers shop more frequently. At the same time, TGT also grew its ecommerce sales with a two-year stack of +202% in 2Q for 17% sales penetration."
- Importantly, Goldman Sachs increases 2021-2023 EPS estimates on Target (TGT) even with the margin pressure in the retail sector due to supply chain, freight and labor headwinds.
- Goldman Sachs added Walmart to its conviction list earlier today.