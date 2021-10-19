Stellantis, TheF Charging partner to create 'vast' European e-charging network
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) will team up with Italian e-charging startup TheF Charging to create a vast European public charging network accessible to all vehicles, with exclusive advantages for Stellantis vehicle owners.
- The two companies plan to strategically deploy chargers in over 15,000 locations with 2 million parking spaces. They have already identified about 1,000 locations at city centers, public institutions and transport hubs that would offer the best possible charging locations for customers. The network will begin in Italy starting this year before expanding to the whole of Europe through 2025.
- Under the agreement, the two companies will also aim to offer a charging network that is carbon free.
- Stellantis recently also announced a partnership with LG Energy Solutions to build a new battery plant in North America.