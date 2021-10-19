SPAC Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition prices upsized $261M IPO
Oct. 19, 2021 9:22 AM ET
- The Burlingame, CA-based Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition targeting "Enterprise 4.0" businesses has priced its upsized IPO of 26.1M units at $10.00/unit, for expected gross proceeds of $261M.
- The company initially filed to offer ~25M at the same price range.
- The units will begin trading on Nasdaq today under the trading symbol "ENTFU".
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~3.915M units at the initial public offering price.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share.
- The shares of Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “ENTF” and “ENTFW,” respectively.
- The company is led by CEO and Director Eric Benhamou, the founder and General Partner of Benhamou Global Ventures, a venture firm now investing in Enterprise 4.0 companies. Benhamou also previously founded and served as President and CFO of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition, which completed its combination with Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in 2020.
- The company plans to target Enterprise 4.0 companies, which it defines as cloud native companies that combine artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and proprietary access to data to deliver actionable insights for enterprise businesses.
- Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.