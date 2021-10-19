Square enters partnership with France's Station F startup incubator
Oct. 19, 2021
- Square (NYSE:SQ) teams up with Paris-based Station F to provide the startup incubator's entrepreneurs with access to Square commerce and payments resources, application programming interfaces, and expertise.
- Square (SQ) stock rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
- Through the partnership, the fintech company will offer a series of workshops that enable Station F entrepreneurs to learn from leaders and experts in the commerce and payments industry.
- Square (SQ) will also support Station F founders financially by giving them access to discounts on Square hardware and substantial free payment processing to kick-start their business.
