Square enters partnership with France's Station F startup incubator

Oct. 19, 2021

  • Square (NYSE:SQ) teams up with Paris-based Station F to provide the startup incubator's entrepreneurs with access to Square commerce and payments resources, application programming interfaces, and expertise.
  • Square (SQ) stock rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
  • Through the partnership, the fintech company will offer a series of workshops that enable Station F entrepreneurs to learn from leaders and experts in the commerce and payments industry.
  • Square (SQ) will also support Station F founders financially by giving them access to discounts on Square hardware and substantial free payment processing to kick-start their business.
