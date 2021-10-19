Teck Resources inks $4B credit line tied to sustainability
Oct. 19, 2021
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says it signed a $4B sustainability linked revolving credit facility, in which the price paid by Teck will go up or down based on the company's performance in reducing carbon emissions, improving health and safety, and strengthening gender diversity in its workforce.
- The new credit facility matures in October 2026, extending the previous facility by two years.
- Teck also says it canceled its $1B sidecar that was scheduled to mature in June 2022; the facility was established during the initial months of COVID-19, and market conditions have improved significantly since then.
- Teck says the sustainability linked revolver is aligned with its goals of cutting carbon intensity by 33% by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral across operations by 2050.
- Teck shares hit a three-and-a-half year high $29.92 during yesterday's trading.