Applied Blockchain rallies on adding pool services through significant partnership expansion

Oct. 19, 2021 9:35 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD) trades 13.2% higher premarket after it announced a significant expansion of their services agreement with a strategic partner to include access to technology and resources for mining pool services.
  • This expanded agreement will provide access to both the technology and technical support that once powered the largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, serving over 22% of the global Ethereum hashrate.
  • Through this expanded relationship, the company can commence operation of its own pool service for both GPU and ASIC mining.
