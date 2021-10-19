Lightsource BP to enter Polish market with 757 MW deal
- BP says its 50%-owned Lightsource BP joint venture has signed a deal with a Polish renewable energy company to co-develop a 757 MW portfolio of solar projects in the country.
- Lightsource BP says total capital spending to develop the entire pipeline could reach €500M, with around half of the projects ready for construction in 2022.
- The projects are expected to provide enough to power the equivalent of more than 362K homes, providing a stable foundation for Lightsource's long-term plans for Poland.
- Also, BP says the East Coast Cluster industrial decarbonization project has been named as one of the U.K.'s first two carbon capture, usage and storage clusters by the government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
- Lightsource BP said last month that it secured a $1.8B credit facility to develop 25 GW of solar power generation capacity by 2025.