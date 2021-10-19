OLB Group soars on announcing launch of bitcoin mining operation

  • The OLB Group's (OLB +10.0%) wholly-owned subsidiary DMint has commenced Bitcoin mining with its first 100 Antminer S19j Pro cryptocurrency mining computers.
  • By the end of 2021, DMint expects to have 1000 Antminer S19j Pro miners in operation at its newly installed data center in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Once all 1,000 miners are fully operational, OLB Group will have the capacity for an additional $1.1M in revenue monthly, assuming a base market price of $45,000/bitcoin.
  • The group eventually plans to expand to 24,000 computers by the fall of 2023.
