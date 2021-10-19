Ritchie Bros gets a self-serve equipment listing service
Oct. 19, 2021 10:19 AM ETRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ritchie Bros (RBA -0.1%) launches a new self-serve equipment listing service RitchieList.com.
- RitchieList.com offers a suite of a la carte services to make private selling more efficient and safe, including a secure transaction management service, complete with invoicing.
- "We are very excited to introduce a new equipment listing service to the market, with secure transaction management and other additional services designed to make selling even easier for private sellers and equipment dealers. We know sellers don't want a one-size fits all disposition plan for their assets, so we need to provide them a solution for every situation. Ritchie List gives sellers the power to self-list items, set their own prices and review leads, while accessing multiple microservices and benefitting from the unmatched global reach of Ritchie Bros." said Ann Fandozzi, CEO.
- news from last month: 'Ritchie Bros. to acquire multi-manufacturer platform, SmartEquip for $175M'