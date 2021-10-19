Albertsons Companies falls after Citi warns valuation is too high

Oct. 19, 2021 10:23 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Albertsons

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Albertsons Companies (ACI -7.8%) slumps after Citi turns cautious with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy.
  • "While we were impressed with ACI’s results in 2Q and guidance for the rest of F21, the stock is up ~100% over the past 12 months and ~50% over the past 3 months, making the risk/reward seem more balanced from here."
  • Citi thinks that Albertsons' (NYSE:ACI) CFO hire and recent earnings topper may be boosting investor sentiment, but warns that the grocery store operator will need to navigate higher inflation and its omni-channel investment presents some "uncertainty" ahead.
  • ACI has reversed its earnings rally from yesterday and is back to where it stood last week.
