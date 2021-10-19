Kaleido hits a 52-week low as Morgan Stanley downgrades on lack of catalysts
Oct. 19, 2021 10:44 AM ETKaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO -5.6%) have reached the lowest level since March 2020 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight, noting a lack of near-term catalysts to validate its platform.
- “It is likely for KLDO shares to face further pressure in the absence of near-term catalysts that can support and/or inflect additional platform value,” the analyst Vikram Purohit wrote. The price target trimmed by 75.0% to $3 from $12 indicates a downside of ~38.1% to the last close.
- With a library of over 1,500 candidates developed using its proprietary product platform, Kaleido (NASDAQ:KLDO) focuses on developing treatments based on the microbiome.
- Early this month, the company shared topline data from a Phase 2 study for KB295 in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.