Ensemble Health Partners sets terms for $605M IPO
Oct. 19, 2021 10:52 AM ETEnsemble Health Partners Inc - Class A (ENSB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Ensemble Health Partners (NASDAQ:ENSB), which provides revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals and affiliated physician groups, will sell 29.5M shares at between $19 and $22 per share in its $605M IPO.
- At the midpoint of the range, Ensemble Health would have a market value of ~$3.6B.
- The list of underwriters for the IPO include Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Guggenheim.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones says that Ensemble Health operates in an industry slated to grow substantially in the future.