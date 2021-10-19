Vinco Ventures falls as battle lines continue to be drawn around meme favorite
Oct. 19, 2021 10:52 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG -6.1%) is down sharply on early volume of over 17M shares.
- The stock has been one of the most discussed on Stocktwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets over the last week.
- BBIG is also listed as one of Fintel's top short squeeze candidates for the week.
- Fintel's rundown: "Vinco Ventures is back on this week’s list with a score of 95.46. The cost to borrow shares is 31.84 and a leading prime broker reports no shares available to borrow, which is a useful indicator that could suggest a setup for a squeeze. The total shorted free float is 24.36%, which is down from 46% reported prior. That said, raw short interest has been consistently climbing, from a low of just 23K shares in February to 22.8M shares in the last report, so there is no doubt that short sellers continue to grow their positions in this company."
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) was singled out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week as a potential volatility play.