XPeng's flying car company raises $500M to fund R&D for new 2024 model

  • XPeng's (XPEV +0.9%) flying car company, HT Aero, raises over $500M in a funding round led by IDG Capital, 5Y Capital, other private equity firms, and XPeng itself.
  • HT Aero is an affiliate started by XPeng whose investors include XPeng founder He Xiaopeng. The raised capital will be used for R&D to design a new model that can operate on both roads and in the air. The company described it as a "fully integrated flying vehicle and automobile, designed for both low-altitude air travel and road driving." HT Aero intends to roll out the vehicle in 2024.
  • The XPeng affiliate has already shown some success. In July, HT Aero launched its second flying vehicle prototype, the X2, which can carry a single passenger.
  • Aerial vehicles are increasingly garnering investor attention. Honda Motor Co recently said that it intended to manufacture an eVTOL aircraft to be the centerpiece of its new "mobility ecosystem."
