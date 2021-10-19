ProShares Bitcoin ETF rises on heavy volume following eagerly awaited NYSE premiere
Oct. 19, 2021 11:45 AM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), BTC-USDSPY, QQQ, GBTCBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor24 Comments
- ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) was +3% as of late Tuesday morning, in heavy volume after the exchange traded fund staged an eagerly awaited debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The ETF's volume had already topped a hefty 14.5M shares as of 11:45 a.m. ET, placing it among the top movers.
- To put that in perspective, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) − the world's largest exchange traded fund − had 18M of volume so far in the session, while the prominent Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) exchanged 12.8M shares.
- While BITO does not directly hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the new ETF aims to provide market participants with capital appreciation through managed exposure to Bitcoin-futures contracts.
- That's giving many investors a new way to participate in the Bitcoin market, as regulators have yet to allow U.S. ETFs to directly hold cryptocurrencies. BITO is also the first Bitcoin-futures ETF to win regulatory approval, although rival firms have similar funds awaiting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission review.
- Simeon Hyman, Global Investment Strategist of ProShares, told Seeking Alpha in an interview that the Bitcoin-futures market "should not be looked at as a second-class citizen. Bitcoin Futures may best reflect the market sentiment more than the spot price."
- Regarding the potential of other crypto ETF products developing now that BITO is available, Hyman stated it's "possible."
- He said ProShares "will monitor the markets" and create what they believe to be valuable products that meet investors' demand.
- Expectations that the new ETF will send crypto prices higher are helping Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rise 1.25% Tuesday to $62,624, approaching its all-time high of $64,869.
- In other crypto ETF news, Grayscale Investments announced that it filed with the SEC to convert the popular Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin spot ETF.