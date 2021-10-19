Citizens Financial Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 19, 2021 11:43 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+58.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (-8.4% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects net interest margin estimate 2.72%.
  • Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
