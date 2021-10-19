Watsco Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 11:44 AM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.55 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.