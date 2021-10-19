MarketAxess Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 11:46 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.24M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects variable transaction fees estimate $115.3 million, total trading volume estimate $1.56 trillion.
- Over the last 2 years, MKTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.