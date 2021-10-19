VitanaX adds experienced CFO to executive team
Oct. 19, 2021 11:46 AM ETVitana-X, Inc. (VITX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wellness firm VitanaX (OTCPK:VITX +26.0%) has added an experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to its executive team.
- Chistoph Locher is a Swiss Charter Accountant with over 10 years of Big 4 accounting firm experience in Switzerland and Australia.
- Locher commented, "I am very excited to join the world of Vitana-X (OTCPK:VITX) with its extraordinary team of distributors and shareholders on its thrilling journey to become a global health supplement supplier. I truly believe it is the right moment for this still young company to hire an experienced CFO. It is the normal challenge of a company like Vitana-X to find the right balance between investing in the operations and satisfying the shareholders appetite for timely information. I look forward to working together with all directors in delivering the Company's ambitious growth strategy."