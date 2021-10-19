VitanaX adds experienced CFO to executive team

Oct. 19, 2021 11:46 AM ETVitana-X, Inc. (VITX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wellness firm VitanaX (OTCPK:VITX +26.0%) has added an experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to its executive team.
  • Chistoph Locher is a Swiss Charter Accountant with over 10 years of Big 4 accounting firm experience in Switzerland and Australia.
  • Locher commented, "I am very excited to join the world of Vitana-X (OTCPK:VITX) with its extraordinary team of distributors and shareholders on its thrilling journey to become a global health supplement supplier. I truly believe it is the right moment for this still young company to hire an experienced CFO. It is the normal challenge of a company like Vitana-X to find the right balance between investing in the operations and satisfying the shareholders appetite for timely information. I look forward to working together with all directors in delivering the Company's ambitious growth strategy."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.