Comerica Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 11:48 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $733.42M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects recovery of credit losses estimate $18.6 million.
- Over the last 1 year, CMA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.