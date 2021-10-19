Swiss watch export rise 3.8%, fall 16.5% when measured by units

Portrait close up of a professional watchmaker repairer working on a vintage mechanism clock in a workshop.

HQuality Video/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fossil Group (FOSL -0.6%) shares are down as Swiss watchmaking exports when measured by units fell 16.5% in September when compared to the pre-pandemic level. When measured by value sold, watch exports rose 3.8% driven by higher luxury watch prices and units. Watch exports are up 16.6% Y/Y.
  • Watches priced below 500 francs (~$540) saw a marked decline in both value and units exported, while more expensive watches contributed to 6.2% value export growth compared to the September 2019 baseline level.
  • The United States and China led the export growth, with exports up 28.5% and 45.3%, respectively, compared to 2019, while Hong Kong (-20.4%) and Japan (-21.0%) continued their downward trend.
  • Fossil Group was founded in Texas, but manufactures their upscale and more expensive "Fossil Switzerland" watches in Switzerland.
  • SA contributor The Value Investor still has concerns about Fossil Group despite its seemingly cheap valuation.
