Iberdrola plans £6B investment in U.K. offshore wind farms
Oct. 19, 2021
- Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) says it plans to invest £6B ($8.24B) in three offshore wind farms through ScottishPower's hub off the U.K. east coast.
- The East Anglia hub is set to generate more than 3 GW of clean electricity, enough to contribute more than 7.5% of the U.K.'s 40 GW-target for offshore wind generation by 2030.
- The Spanish energy company says the investment adds to the £10B it already has committed for the 2020-25 period to double renewable generation capacity and advancing decarbonization.
- But at the same time, Iberdrola skipped an auction for new wind and solar energy capacity in its home country, due to regulatory uncertainty that has made it reconsider investments in Spanish renewable energy projects.
