Stepan Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 11:58 AM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.1M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.