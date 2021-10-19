Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says 70% of cryptos are garbage and will go away: Bloomberg

Oct. 19, 2021 12:02 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd believes 70% are "garbage" and will fail, much like the large basket of losers from the dot-com boom in the late 1990s, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
  • Earlier on Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) surged to as high as $64.6K, just about 2% off its all-time high of $65.5K, before giving up some gains almost immediately after, now standing at $62.6K.
  • Recall in June, Minerd predicted bitcoin (BTC-USD) to fall to $15K, with potentially years worth of consolidation to come, saying $10K would be the real bottom when looking at the technicals.
  • In contrast, last year when BTC surpassed $20K, Minerd said bitcoin (BTC-USD) is worth $400K based on his team's fundamental work.
  • But unlike Minerd's most recent BTC call, in Alpha Trader's podcast, Mike Alfred, founding CEO at BrightScope and Digital Assets Data, makes the case on why bitcoin is a long-term value play as the size of the network will continue to grow, as well as institutional digital asset adoption.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is "probably the best money that humans have ever created," Alfred says.
  • Earlier, crypto stocks quickly reversed lower as bitcoin erased some gains.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.