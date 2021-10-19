Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says 70% of cryptos are garbage and will go away: Bloomberg
Oct. 19, 2021 12:02 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd believes 70% are "garbage" and will fail, much like the large basket of losers from the dot-com boom in the late 1990s, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview.
- Earlier on Tuesday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) surged to as high as $64.6K, just about 2% off its all-time high of $65.5K, before giving up some gains almost immediately after, now standing at $62.6K.
- Recall in June, Minerd predicted bitcoin (BTC-USD) to fall to $15K, with potentially years worth of consolidation to come, saying $10K would be the real bottom when looking at the technicals.
- In contrast, last year when BTC surpassed $20K, Minerd said bitcoin (BTC-USD) is worth $400K based on his team's fundamental work.
- But unlike Minerd's most recent BTC call, in Alpha Trader's podcast, Mike Alfred, founding CEO at BrightScope and Digital Assets Data, makes the case on why bitcoin is a long-term value play as the size of the network will continue to grow, as well as institutional digital asset adoption.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is "probably the best money that humans have ever created," Alfred says.
- Earlier, crypto stocks quickly reversed lower as bitcoin erased some gains.