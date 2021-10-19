Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 19, 2021 12:01 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.94 (-77.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.97B (+5.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects operating ratio of 57%.
  • Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.