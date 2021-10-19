Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 12:01 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.94 (-77.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.97B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating ratio of 57%.
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.