MSC Industrial Direct FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 12:03 PM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.72M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.