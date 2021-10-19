Knight-Swift Transportation Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 12:04 PM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.