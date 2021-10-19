Can Abbott Laboratories Q3 earnings bring positive surprise?
Oct. 19, 2021 12:07 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)BSXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.56B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Analysts expect adjusted gross margin estimate 56.8%; international nutrition sales estimate +7.02%; U.S. nutrition sales estimate +3.47%.
- International medical devices sales estimate +17.1%; International Diabetes Care sales estimate +29.1%; and U.S. Diabetes Care sales estimate +31.2%, according to analysts estimates.
- The company's stock was down -0.61% on July 22 despite Q2 results beat analysts estimates.
- The company's Q2 results saw the medical devices segment outperform diagnostics.
- Q3 saw some notable news for the medical device maker:
- In September, the U.S. government noted that it would spend $554.4M to buy rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott.
- In August it was reported that company had taken steps to shred millions of rapid COVID-19 tests at a manufacturing site in Maine, after COVID cases dropped in spring.
- In the same month, Abbott also agreed to pay $160M to resolve Medicare diabetes false claims allegations.
- There was also good news for the company, as U.S. FDA approved its Amplatzer Amulet LAA Occluder, which could see the company compete with Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).
- The company also received FDA clearance for Ultreon powered OCT imaging platform.
- On the M&A front, Abbott acquired medical device company Walk Vascular for an undisclosed amount.
- More recently in October, the company is recalling two COVID-19 diagnostics tests due to the risk of false-positive results.