Travelzoo Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 12:08 PM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-$0.10 in last year's quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.47M (+48.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TZOO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.