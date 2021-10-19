Lithia Motors Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 12:11 PM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.28 (+34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.78B (+59.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 18.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.