AlloVir becomes top pick at Morgan Stanley ahead of proof-of-concept data for lead asset
Oct. 19, 2021 12:19 PM ETAlloVir, Inc. (ALVR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recording the second biggest intra-day gain for this year, AlloVir (ALVR +13.5%) has gained more than tenth in value after Morgan Stanley assumed its coverage with an overweight recommendation.
- With the price target of $48 per share, implying a premium of ~129.9% to the last close, the firm has added the stock as a top pick ahead of results from a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study for the lead candidate posoleucel (Viralym-M, ALVR105).
- In August, the company announced its upcoming data readout in Q4 2021 for posoleucel in multi-virus prevention in stem cell transplant patients and BK viremia in kidney transplant patients.
- According to Hammerstone Markets, the analyst argues that AlloVir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) virus-specific T-cell (VST) platform has broad potential, de-risked by data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept CHARMS study.