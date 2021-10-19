AlloVir becomes top pick at Morgan Stanley ahead of proof-of-concept data for lead asset

Oct. 19, 2021 12:19 PM ETAlloVir, Inc. (ALVR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Recording the second biggest intra-day gain for this year, AlloVir (ALVR +13.5%) has gained more than tenth in value after Morgan Stanley assumed its coverage with an overweight recommendation.
  • With the price target of $48 per share, implying a premium of ~129.9% to the last close, the firm has added the stock as a top pick ahead of results from a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study for the lead candidate posoleucel (Viralym-M, ALVR105).
  • In August, the company announced its upcoming data readout in Q4 2021 for posoleucel in multi-virus prevention in stem cell transplant patients and BK viremia in kidney transplant patients.
  • According to Hammerstone Markets, the analyst argues that AlloVir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) virus-specific T-cell (VST) platform has broad potential, de-risked by data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept CHARMS study.
