Sinclair Broadcast still struggling amid crippling ransomware attack - report
Oct. 19, 2021 12:23 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- TV station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +2.8%) is still reeling, CNN says, after a ransomware attack hit its servers and workstations, and the company said some data was stolen from its network.
- The company acknowledged yesterday that some TV stations were disrupted. But CNN's Brian Stelter heard from anonymous employees late last night who said "Still no email, phones, file video or graphics ... They expect us to keep broadcasting as if we aren't down."
- Employees heard in a Monday afternoon townhall meeting that ripple effects were widespread and that full ramifications weren't yet known, Stelter says.
- And that's a disturbance that has moved into the territory of affecting advertisers and the company's bottom line.
- Still, shares are on the rebound today, up 2.8% after slipping 2.9% yesterday (and falling 2.5% on Friday).