Pool Corp. cut at CFRA due to limited upside, normalizing revenue growth

  • Pool Corporation (POOL +0.9%) is cut to Hold from Buy at CFRA, as the firm cites limited upside potential at the swimming pool supply and equipment distributor.
  • POOL stock has risen more than 20% over the past six months and the higher valuation plays a part in the downgrade.
  • Analyst Zachary Warring does "not see much upside over the next year as stimulus fades and revenue growth normalizes in FY 22 at 7.0%." However, Warring did praise management, which has raised both prices and volume despite supply chain issues.
  • CFRA lowers its price target on POOL to $460 from $490. Analysts are split roughly 50/50 between Buy and Hold ratings on the stock with an average price target of $512.
