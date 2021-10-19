Synchrony Financial credit card charge-off rate improves in September
Oct. 19, 2021
- Synchrony Financial (SYF +0.8%) credit card adjusted net charge-off rate improves to 1.9% in September from 2.4% in August and 4.1% in September 2020.
- Its 30+ days delinquency rate of 2.4%, although up from 2.3% in August, is down from 2.7% in September 2020.
- Period-end average loan receivables (including held for sale) of $79.3B increased from $78.6B at Aug. 31, 2021 and from $78.1B at Sept. 30, 2020.
