Is Verizon set to surprise again with Q3 results?
Oct. 19, 2021 1:10 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.26B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of $12.16B; Wireless postpaid net adds of +566.218K; Postpaid phone net adds of 340.686K.
- Expect “outsized” net additions again this quarter, according to Cowen & Co. analyst Colby Synesael, who models that Verizon will deliver 359,000 postpaid phone net additions vs. peer AT&T (NYSE:T) will have added 528,000.
- Last week, Barclays trimmed the Verizon target to $55 from $56 after some tweaking of the model to account for expenses and closing the Yahoo deal.
- In Q2, the company topped the estimates with strong broadband subscriptions and raised the FY2021 guidance.
- Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- A quick look at the company's earnings surprise in past quarters:
