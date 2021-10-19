China issues dollar bond sale for fifth straight year amid slowing growth: WSJ
- China's Ministry of Finance issues $4B of U.S. dollar bonds in Hong Kong as liquidity risk widens in the country's property sector, weighing on economic growth, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The agency appoints 14 banks, including both international and domestic firms, to run the multi-part bond sale, according to the WSJ, citing notices sent on Monday to investors.
- This would mark the fifth year in a row that China raises billions of dollars with a fall sale of debt in the international bond market.
- The bond sale consists of debt maturing in 3, 5, 10 and 30 years' time; initial price guidance on the new bonds range from 0.35 percentage points over equivalent U.S. Treasury's for the 3-year debt, to 0.85 percentage point over Treasury's for the 30-year debt.
- Recall last week, China's credit default swaps, which is the cost of insuring dollar debt against default, soared to its highest level since April 2020, the WSJ notes.
- Previously, (Oct. 11) China neared its first dollar bond sale since 2004.