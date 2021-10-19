Are Tesla's Q3 results poised to exceed expectations?
Oct. 19, 2021 1:21 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor73 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 vs. $0.76 in Q320 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.64B (+55.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts call for automotive gross margin of +28.4%; free cash flow of $1.38B; and cash and cash equivalents of $16.88B.
- Tesla delivered a strong performance in Q2, racking up $1.6B in non-GAAP net income. The electric carmaker produced 206,421 vehicles (+151% Y/Y) and delivered 201,304 vehicles (+121%) during the period, ending the quarter with a cash position of $16.2B.
- The upcoming quarterly results will be closely watched by investors amid supply chain issues that could raise costs and weigh down margins. Tesla reported its Q3 production and delivery volumes earlier this month, reaching analyst estimates thanks to ramp-up in production at its China factory.
- The automaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September alone, up 27% M/M. One SA contributor suggested that the strong Q3 global delivery volumes set the stage for better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- However, another contributor analysis highlighted margins as one of the big questions likely to be in investors' minds. Price hikes in the US, a mix of more Model Y and new Model S deliveries, and the ramp of production in China should offset any supply chain or chip shortage inflation.
- Another focus for investors will be Tesla's plans to restart production. Its Berlin and Texas factories remain on track to open within 2021 and are crucial for it to hit a 50% yearly growth rate for 2022, likely meaning over 1.3M deliveries.
- Meanwhile, shares have been rising since near the close of September, crossing the $800 mark for the first time since February 2021 and inching closer to the all-time high reached in January.
- Over the last 2 years, Tesla has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.