KinderCare sets IPO that will return childcare giant to market 16 years after $1B buyout
Oct. 19, 2021 1:42 PM ETKinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- KinderCare (KLC) has filed for an IPO that aims to return the popular childcare company to public markets for the first time since former junk-bond king Michael Milken took the firm private at about a $1B valuation in 2005.
- KinderCare wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to raise $100M through the initial public offering, although that’s likely just a placeholder number.
- The company said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KLC,” but provided few other details. For example, the firm didn’t disclose how many shares it intends to offer or an expected price range for the deal.
- That makes it impossible to calculate KLC's market value, although the company is presumably worth more than it was in 2005, when Milken-backed Knowledge Universe Corp. acquired it for $550M in cash and $490M of debt assumption.
- Milken was a key figure in the 1980s insider-trading scandals and ultimately went to prison in the early 1990s, founding Knowledge Universe Corp. following his release.
- However, Knowledge Universe sold its KinderCare stake to Swiss-traded private-equity firm Partners Group AG in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. KinderCare’s S-1 listed Partners as currently owning at least 5% of the company’s pre-IPO stock, although it didn’t provide specifics.
- KLC wrote in its S-1 that it intends to use proceeds from its upcoming offering to repay debt, redeem some pre-IPO stock and cover general corporate purposes.
- Founded in 1969, KinderCare bills itself as America’s largest childcare provider in terms of capacity at its centers. The company operates 1,480 of its own childcare centers and more than 650 before- and after-school care centers for employers and school systems in 40 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
- “We are builders; of confidence in children; of unshakable self-worth; of conviction that our children can carry with them as they take their first steps and every step toward taking on the world,” CEO Tom Wyatt wrote in a letter accompanying KLC’s S-1. “I am honored to lead KinderCare into this next phase of our journey and invite you to join me in championing the working families of this country and their children.”
- As for its finances, KLC reported losses in each of its past three fiscal years, with two years of narrowing red ink suddenly shooting up during 2020 due to COVID-19 closures. The company reported losing some $129.5M in its fiscal year ended Jan. 2, up 344% from the previous period’s $29.1M of red ink.
- However, KLC also said it earned $11.2M in the six months ended July 3 vs. a $74.7M loss in the same period a year earlier: