Sovos Brands rises as analysts point to attractive valuation
Oct. 19, 2021 1:57 PM ETSovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Sovos Brands (SOVO +0.4%) receives coverage initiations from several investment banks with primarily positive ratings.
- Stifel, Buy, $17 PT: “The IPO priced below the range and even as the stock has traded up we find Sovos’s valuation attractive here in relation to its growth," says analyst Christopher Growe. Stifel expects high single-digit sales growth and says Sovos could benefit from acquisitions.
- JP Morgan, Overweight, $17 PT: “Rao’s is the rock star of the portfolio," write JP Morgan analysts, noting that the pasta sauce brand still has room for expansion after growing to 14% market share today from 4% four years ago.
- Credit Suisse, Outperform, $17 PT: “Sovos Brands is an early-stage, fast-growing packages food company specializing in acquiring and building disruptive growth brands,” comments Robert Moscow, who believes that the valuation multiple of the stock will rise as the market gets to know the company better. Credit Suisse sees a "blue sky" scenario where the price reaches $22 and a "grey sky" scenario in which it drops to $12.
