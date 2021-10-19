Landstar System Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 2:37 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+68.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.