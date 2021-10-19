NextEra Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 2:47 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-72.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Last week, utility companies tumbled with 10-year Treasury yield at highest since June.
- NextEra Energy has asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the licenses for its St. Lucie nuclear plant in Florida for another 20 years.