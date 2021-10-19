Ginkgo Bioworks records a post-IPO high as Baillie Gifford buys stock

Hand of men arranging Wood block cubic stacking step up with green Dollar Sign Blue background. Business growth success process. Up Trend. Wooden block and dollar mark

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA +16.4%) has posted the biggest intraday gain to reach a post-IPO high after the top investment management firm Baillie Gifford initiated a holding of the company.
  • According to GuruFocus, the U.K.-based fund manager has bought Ginkgo (NYSE:DNA) shares at $11.11 – $13.28, indicating an estimated average price of $12.17.
  • With a cell programming platform, Ginkgo (DNA) expects to provide biotechnology applications for a wide range of markets from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals.
  • The stock crashed early this month after Scorpion Capital called the company “a colossal scam” in a short report.
  • However, that did not discourage William Blair to initiate its coverage with an outperform recommendation arguing that Ginkgo (DNA) could “capture considerable value by democratizing cell programming,”
