Ginkgo Bioworks records a post-IPO high as Baillie Gifford buys stock
Oct. 19, 2021 2:48 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA +16.4%) has posted the biggest intraday gain to reach a post-IPO high after the top investment management firm Baillie Gifford initiated a holding of the company.
- According to GuruFocus, the U.K.-based fund manager has bought Ginkgo (NYSE:DNA) shares at $11.11 – $13.28, indicating an estimated average price of $12.17.
- With a cell programming platform, Ginkgo (DNA) expects to provide biotechnology applications for a wide range of markets from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals.
- The stock crashed early this month after Scorpion Capital called the company “a colossal scam” in a short report.
- However, that did not discourage William Blair to initiate its coverage with an outperform recommendation arguing that Ginkgo (DNA) could “capture considerable value by democratizing cell programming,”