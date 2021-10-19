Starbucks and Amazon are reported to have held talks on lounge concept
Oct. 19, 2021 3:18 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Amazon (AMZN +0.2%) and Starbucks (SBUX +0.0%) held discussions last year on a potential partnership to create co-branded lounges, according to Business Insider.
- The potential deal was seen by Amazon as another way to expand on the Amazon Go as a service concept, while Starbucks was looking at introducing a new cashier-less cafe concept that could attract a different segment of traffic. "Our plan is to launch a co-located store, where customers can enjoy handcrafted beverages at a Starbucks cafe, and/or pick up delicious grab & go food from Amazon Go, without waiting in line," reads one of the documents on the proposed partnership.
- It is unclear if the AMZN-SBUX talks are still ongoing.
- Starbucks is due to report earnings on October 22 and Amazon is scheduled to enter the earnings confessional on October 28.