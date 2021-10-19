First Horizon National Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 3:29 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $744.91M
- Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.