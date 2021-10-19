Northern Trust Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 19, 2021 3:29 PM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+25.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.