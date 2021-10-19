Lakeland Industries makes strategic investment in Inova Design Solutions for 11% stake
Oct. 19, 2021 4:16 PM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) has made a strategic investment of ~$2.7M in Inova Design Solutions (doing business as Bodytrak) as a groundbreaking step toward entering the Connected Worker Market for "Smart PPE."
- The investment in Bodytrak provides Lakeland with an ownership stake of ~11%; investment will primarily be used by Bodytrak for general working capital purposes, including production launch of the Bodytrak solution.
- Bodytrak's unique ear-based sensor platform makes it an ideal complement to Lakeland's portfolio of industrial protective solutions.
- The Connected Worker Market for Smart PPE is projected to grow by $1.9B from 2020 to 2024, a rate significantly higher than the traditional PPE market which is currently estimated at ~$6B and having a high single digit growth rate.
- "For a relatively small amount of our cash which continues to be bolstered by our ongoing cash flow from operations, we have accelerated our path toward accessing what we view as one of the most attractive segments of the PPE market," president & CEO Charles D. Roberson commented.